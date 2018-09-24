First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $545,000 Stake in Kohl’s Co. (KSS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 4.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 2.3% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 42,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 6.4% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 3.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 6.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Shares of KSS opened at $75.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.82. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $37.97 and a twelve month high of $82.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.23%.

KSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.20.

In other news, Director Stephanie A. Streeter sold 4,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $389,244.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Sona Chawla sold 27,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total transaction of $2,202,885.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 253,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,474,459.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,788 shares of company stock worth $5,357,431. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.