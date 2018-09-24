First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,576 Shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Emergent Biosolutions were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 5,992.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Emergent Biosolutions news, CEO Daniel Abdun-Nabi sold 90,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,462,899.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,486,901.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald Richard sold 7,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $473,737.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,201.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,626 shares of company stock worth $11,517,404 in the last quarter. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EBS stock opened at $65.96 on Monday. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $67.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $220.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 118.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EBS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $61.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Emergent Biosolutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases.

