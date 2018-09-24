FinnCap Reiterates “Corporate” Rating for Armadale Capital (ACP)

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of Armadale Capital (LON:ACP) in a research report released on Thursday.

LON ACP opened at GBX 1.48 ($0.02) on Thursday. Armadale Capital has a 52-week low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 2.67 ($0.03).

Armadale Capital Company Profile

Armadale Capital Plc, an investment company, focuses on investing in and developing natural resources in Africa. The company holds a 100% interest in the Mahenge Liandu graphite project located in the Morogoro region, Tanzania. It also holds interest in the Mpokoto gold project located in the Democratic Republic of the Congo; and a portfolio of quoted investments.

