Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.
Several other brokerages have also commented on FRGI. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.
Shares of FRGI stock opened at $26.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.10 million, a P/E ratio of 55.96 and a beta of 0.58. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $30.88.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth $426,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 39.5% in the first quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,325,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,512,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the first quarter worth $2,313,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 36.7% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 11,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 88.8% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 240,772 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 113,234 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Fiesta Restaurant Group
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer citrus marinated, fire-grilled chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.
