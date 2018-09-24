Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FRGI. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

Shares of FRGI stock opened at $26.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.10 million, a P/E ratio of 55.96 and a beta of 0.58. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $30.88.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $176.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.21 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. Fiesta Restaurant Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. research analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth $426,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 39.5% in the first quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,325,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,512,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the first quarter worth $2,313,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 36.7% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 11,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 88.8% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 240,772 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 113,234 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer citrus marinated, fire-grilled chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

