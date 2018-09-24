Federated Investors Inc. PA Sells 3,449 Shares of Midland States Bancorp Inc (MSBI)

Federated Investors Inc. PA decreased its holdings in Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned 0.10% of Midland States Bancorp worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSBI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after buying an additional 10,008 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $3,472,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 29,536 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $531,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 15,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, Director John M. Schultz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $67,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sharon A. Schaubert sold 12,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $419,985.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,238.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,338 shares of company stock worth $831,566. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSBI opened at $33.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Midland States Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.41 million, a PE ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $64.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.80 million. analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp Inc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

MSBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits.

