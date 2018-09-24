Federated Investors Inc. PA Raises Stake in ChemoCentryx Inc (CCXI)

Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,759 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned approximately 0.14% of ChemoCentryx worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 47.4% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 203.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 14.1% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 193.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter. 54.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $12.91 on Monday. ChemoCentryx Inc has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.53 million, a P/E ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 1.36.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. ChemoCentryx had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $15.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, CFO Susan M. Kanaya sold 49,507 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $682,701.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,603.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Markus J. Cappel sold 25,179 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $344,196.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,637.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,371. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

CCXI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ChemoCentryx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ChemoCentryx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.58.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV).

