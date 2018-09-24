Federated Investors Inc. PA Lowers Stake in Ensco Plc (ESV)

Federated Investors Inc. PA cut its holdings in Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,183 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 1,033,742 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Ensco were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ensco by 40.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,085,007 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $132,073,000 after acquiring an additional 8,612,386 shares during the last quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Ensco during the first quarter worth approximately $35,764,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Ensco by 104.8% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 8,212,596 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $59,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203,195 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Ensco by 22.8% during the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 14,709,917 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $106,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Ensco by 6.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,395,479 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $249,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESV. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Ensco in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. DNB Markets lowered shares of Ensco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ensco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ensco from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $7.00 target price on shares of Ensco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.86.

Shares of ESV opened at $7.95 on Monday. Ensco Plc has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ensco (NYSE:ESV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $458.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.69 million. Ensco had a negative net margin of 29.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. Ensco’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. analysts predict that Ensco Plc will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Ensco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.69%.

Ensco Company Profile

Ensco plc provides offshore contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. The company owns and operates an offshore drilling rig fleet of 65 rigs, including 32 located in the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific, which comprise 3 rigs under construction; 14 located in North and South America, such as Brazil; and 19 located in Europe and the Mediterranean.

