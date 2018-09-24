Federated Investors Inc (FII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $280.83 Million

Analysts expect Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) to report sales of $280.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Federated Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $254.50 million to $307.15 million. Federated Investors reported sales of $278.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federated Investors will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.13 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Federated Investors.

Get Federated Investors alerts:

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Federated Investors had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The firm had revenue of $256.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federated Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Federated Investors in a research report on Sunday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 target price on shares of Federated Investors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Federated Investors stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.89. The company had a trading volume of 6,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,096. Federated Investors has a fifty-two week low of $22.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.26.

In other Federated Investors news, Director Michael J. Farrell purchased 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,567,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,150 shares in the company, valued at $920,178. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FII. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Federated Investors in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Federated Investors in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Federated Investors in the second quarter valued at $156,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in Federated Investors by 123.9% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Bank acquired a new position in Federated Investors in the second quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

About Federated Investors

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federated Investors (FII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.