FCB Financial Holdings Inc (FCB) Holdings Raised by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in FCB Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:FCB) by 65.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,550 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 28,350 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in FCB Financial were worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FCB Financial by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,179,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,943,000 after purchasing an additional 606,744 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in FCB Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,593,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,430,000 after purchasing an additional 27,919 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in FCB Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,333,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,124,000 after purchasing an additional 17,473 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in FCB Financial by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,010,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,427,000 after purchasing an additional 173,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA grew its position in shares of FCB Financial by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 1,000,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,824,000 after acquiring an additional 206,870 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FCB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of FCB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of FCB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, July 30th. UBS Group raised shares of FCB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of FCB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

FCB Financial stock opened at $49.35 on Monday. FCB Financial Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $45.10 and a twelve month high of $62.95. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

FCB Financial (NYSE:FCB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. FCB Financial had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $98.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. equities analysts expect that FCB Financial Holdings Inc will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FCB Financial

FCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Florida Community Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, large businesses, and other local organizations and entities in south and central Florida. The company offers various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; checking products; and money market accounts and IRAs.

