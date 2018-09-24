Exeter Financial LLC Sells 12,700 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)

Exeter Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the period. Conagra Brands comprises about 3.3% of Exeter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,385,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,722,000 after buying an additional 1,935,790 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 57,565.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,555,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,770,000 after buying an additional 4,547,650 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,459,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,599,000 after buying an additional 91,196 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,917,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,256,000 after buying an additional 125,768 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,909,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,972,000 after buying an additional 438,889 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on CAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Stephens started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $37.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Conagra Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $39.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.25.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 22.54%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 17th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $1,202,077.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,271.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven F. Goldstone sold 72,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $2,586,610.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 134,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,823,771. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

