Exeter Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Clorox Co (CLX)

Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 9,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $1,297,285.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,801,705.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Linda J. Rendle sold 382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total transaction of $56,658.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,268 shares of company stock valued at $4,196,686 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.79.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $152.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.35. Clorox Co has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $153.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 103.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. research analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 61.34%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

