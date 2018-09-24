Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ESPR. ValuEngine raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a $32.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Esperion Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.58.

Shares of ESPR opened at $43.16 on Friday. Esperion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $33.06 and a twelve month high of $82.68.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.92) EPS. research analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will post -6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, Director Roger S. Newton sold 17,700 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $903,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 615,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,432,812.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 50,000 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.77 per share, with a total value of $2,088,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,232,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,040,906.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,500. Company insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 18.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 4.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 54.5% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 4.9% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,904,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,302,000.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

