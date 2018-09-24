Equities Analysts Set Expectations for KB Home’s Q3 2018 Earnings (KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KB Home in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 20th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.77. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 12.31%. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KBH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of KB Home from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of KB Home from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of KB Home from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of KBH opened at $25.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.38. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $20.68 and a fifty-two week high of $38.80.

In other news, insider Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $3,015,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 811,287 shares in the company, valued at $19,568,242.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 272,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $6,381,213.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 861,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,145,502.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 497,818 shares of company stock valued at $11,752,213 over the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,047,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,784,000 after purchasing an additional 109,984 shares during the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 194,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in KB Home by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 56,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 266,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,247,000 after buying an additional 24,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers. The company also provides property and casualty insurance, as well as earthquake, flood, and personal property insurance to its homebuyers; title services; and mortgage banking services, including residential mortgage loan originations to its homebuyers.

