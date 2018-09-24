equinet Analysts Give Gerresheimer (GXI) a €69.00 Price Target

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) has been given a €69.00 ($80.23) target price by equinet in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. equinet’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GXI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €79.40 ($92.33) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Commerzbank set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.50 ($61.05) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gerresheimer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €72.67 ($84.50).

ETR:GXI opened at €70.85 ($82.38) on Monday. Gerresheimer has a fifty-two week low of €59.97 ($69.73) and a fifty-two week high of €78.25 ($90.99).

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Plastics & Devices, and Primary Packaging Glass. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

