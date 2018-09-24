Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 615 Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (TTWO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC bought a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TTWO. BidaskClub downgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine downgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.89.

Shares of TTWO opened at $132.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 75.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.96. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 12-month low of $92.81 and a 12-month high of $138.65.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $288.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.95 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 10.49%. sell-side analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 27,100 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $3,525,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Viera purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $133.93 per share, with a total value of $10,044,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,019.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,408 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,178. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

