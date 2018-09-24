Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,884 Shares of ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (PALL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (NYSEARCA:PALL) by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.31% of ETFS Physical Palladium Shares worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ETFS Physical Palladium Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,761,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in ETFS Physical Palladium Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,498,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in ETFS Physical Palladium Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ETFS Physical Palladium Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ETFS Physical Palladium Shares by 35.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PALL opened at $99.75 on Monday. ETFS Physical Palladium Shares has a 52-week low of $79.61 and a 52-week high of $107.47.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

