Enghouse Systems Limited (ENGH) Director Eric Demirian Sells 1,000 Shares

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) Director Eric Demirian sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$81.00, for a total transaction of C$81,000.00.

Shares of ENGH opened at C$81.38 on Monday. Enghouse Systems Limited has a twelve month low of C$50.10 and a twelve month high of C$86.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Enghouse Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$84.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th.

Enghouse Systems Company Profile

Enghouse Systems Limited develops and sells enterprise oriented applications software worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services designed to enhance customer service, enhance efficiency, and manage customer communications across the enterprise.

