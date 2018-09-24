Encavis AG (CAP) Receives €7.58 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Encavis AG (ETR:CAP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €7.58 ($8.81).

CAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €8.50 ($9.88) target price on shares of Encavis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Encavis in a report on Monday, June 4th. Oddo Bhf set a €7.70 ($8.95) price target on shares of Encavis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €6.20 ($7.21) price target on shares of Encavis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of ETR CAP opened at €6.04 ($7.02) on Friday. Encavis has a 52 week low of €5.85 ($6.80) and a 52 week high of €7.15 ($8.31).

Encavis AG is a principal investment firm specializing in operation of solar and onshore-wind energy and parks. It does not focus on investing in Greenfield projects from scratch or take significant development or construction risk. It seeks to exit its investments between five years and seven years via IPO, trade sales, secondary purchases, or buy-backs.

