EduCoin Price Up 1.6% Over Last Week (EDU)

EduCoin (CURRENCY:EDU) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. EduCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $1.18 million worth of EduCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EduCoin has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EduCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EduCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.13 or 0.02935512 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00571241 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00028846 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014909 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00023457 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00035322 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014234 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00017820 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008951 BTC.

EduCoin Profile

EDU is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on May 25th, 2017. EduCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens. EduCoin’s official website is www.edu.one . EduCoin’s official Twitter account is @PReducoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

EduCoin Token Trading

EduCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EduCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EduCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EduCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EduCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EduCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.