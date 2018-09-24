DZ Bank Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Suedzucker (SZU)

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. equinet set a €11.70 ($13.60) target price on Suedzucker and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Independent Research set a €13.50 ($15.70) target price on Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.75 ($13.66) target price on Suedzucker and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on Suedzucker and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Suedzucker currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €14.44 ($16.78).

Shares of Suedzucker stock opened at €11.48 ($13.34) on Thursday. Suedzucker has a 12 month low of €14.59 ($16.97) and a 12 month high of €23.97 ($27.87).

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

