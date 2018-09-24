Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WNS. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WNS during the second quarter worth approximately $96,147,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WNS by 4,043.2% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,081,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,055,530 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in WNS by 187.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 842,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,962,000 after buying an additional 549,655 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in WNS during the second quarter worth approximately $20,859,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in WNS by 8.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,719,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,276,000 after buying an additional 377,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WNS opened at $50.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.73. WNS has a 52 week low of $35.94 and a 52 week high of $54.38.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.79 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. research analysts expect that WNS will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WNS. Barrington Research set a $57.00 target price on shares of WNS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WNS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of WNS from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of WNS to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.55.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

