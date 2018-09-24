Dominion Energy Inc (D) Holdings Reduced by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,304 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,708.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 310.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of D stock opened at $70.85 on Monday. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $61.53 and a twelve month high of $85.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th were issued a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 6th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.78%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on D. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Howard Weil began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.82.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director John W. Harris purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.15 per share, for a total transaction of $711,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,769.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

