Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,579,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 405,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Core-Mark worth $58,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORE. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Core-Mark in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core-Mark in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 63.1% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 941.7% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 47.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Loop Capital set a $32.00 target price on shares of Core-Mark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Core-Mark from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Shares of CORE stock opened at $34.10 on Monday. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $38.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. equities analysts expect that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 27th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes various food/non-food products, including cigarettes, fast food, candies, snacks, groceries, fresh products, dairy products, breads, beverages, other tobacco products, general merchandise and equipment, and health and beauty care products.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE).

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.