Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 21,202 Shares of Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,676 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,202 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.32% of Expedia Group worth $58,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,556,157 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $834,275,000 after purchasing an additional 214,244 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LLC now owns 2,909,233 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $321,208,000 after purchasing an additional 247,413 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 7.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,827,633 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $219,663,000 after purchasing an additional 130,021 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 944,597 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $113,531,000 after purchasing an additional 42,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 920,057 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $110,582,000 after purchasing an additional 23,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Lance A. Soliday sold 3,269 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.07, for a total transaction of $451,350.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,234.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,500 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.48, for a total value of $467,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,764 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,858.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,316 shares of company stock worth $1,125,813. 20.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $133.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.36. Expedia Group Inc has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $154.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The online travel company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd were given a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 22nd. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.41%.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

