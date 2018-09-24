Diamondback Energy (FANG) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FANG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Williams Capital set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $128.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.62. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $95.26 and a 12-month high of $138.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.05). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.37% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $526.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

In related news, insider Michael L. Hollis sold 5,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.85, for a total value of $644,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.80, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,189.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,140 shares of company stock worth $916,735 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,707,256 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $722,082,000 after purchasing an additional 34,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,993,647 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $631,797,000 after purchasing an additional 261,658 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,594,112 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $209,737,000 after purchasing an additional 29,280 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 926,005 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $121,835,000 after purchasing an additional 266,321 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 733,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $96,505,000 after purchasing an additional 109,099 shares during the period.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

