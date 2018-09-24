Deutsche Post (DPW) Given a €46.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €37.60 ($43.72) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.11 ($35.01) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €37.68 ($43.81).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Shares of DPW stock opened at €31.60 ($36.74) on Thursday. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($48.05).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.