DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR (DBOEY) & OTC Markets Group (OTCM) Critical Contrast

DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR (OTCMKTS: OTCM) and OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Dividends

Get DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR alerts:

DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. OTC Markets Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. OTC Markets Group pays out 33.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR and OTC Markets Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR 0 1 1 0 2.50 OTC Markets Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR and OTC Markets Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR 29.74% 18.12% 0.62% OTC Markets Group 26.16% 134.80% 61.02%

Volatility and Risk

DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OTC Markets Group has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR and OTC Markets Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR $3.17 billion 8.23 $988.22 million N/A N/A OTC Markets Group $52.18 million 6.24 $12.56 million $1.82 15.49

DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than OTC Markets Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of OTC Markets Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR beats OTC Markets Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR Company Profile

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange. It operates Eurex Repo over the counter (OTC) trading platform and electronic clearing architecture; and as a central counterparty for on-and-off exchange derivatives and repo transactions. The Xetra segment operates in the cash market through Xetra, Börse Frankfurt, and Tradegate trading venues; operates as a central counterparty for equities and bonds; and provides admission of securities to listing services. The Clearstream segment offers custody and settlement services for securities; global securities financing services and collateral management; and investment funds services. The Market Data + Services segment distributes licenses for trading and market signals; develops and sells indices; provides technology and reporting solutions for external customers; and trades in participant connectivity. Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft is headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany.

OTC Markets Group Company Profile

OTC Markets Group Inc. engages in the financial market business in the United States. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, which connects a network of brokers-dealers providing liquidity and execution services for various securities. The company also provides investors, traders, institutions, and regulators with a suite of enterprise and user level market data licenses through direct or extranet connectivity, third party market data redistributors, or order management systems. In addition, it offers OTC Disclosure & News Service for posting financial reports, disclosure documents, and news releases; Real-Time Level 2 Quote Display, a service that companies sponsor to provide their investors with access to real-time level 2 quotes available on otcmarkets.com; and Blue Sky Monitoring Service for analysis, review, and guidance about a company's compliance with the United States securities laws. The company was formerly known as Pink OTC Markets Inc. and changed its name to OTC Markets Group Inc. in January 2011. OTC Markets Group Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.