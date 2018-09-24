Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Hugo Boss (BOSS) a €87.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €87.00 ($101.16) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. equinet set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas set a €82.00 ($95.35) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €78.85 ($91.69).

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at €66.04 ($76.79) on Friday. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of €61.15 ($71.10) and a 1-year high of €81.34 ($94.58).

HUGO BOSS AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers modern apparel, eveningwear, sportswear, casualwear, shoes, and leather accessories, as well as licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, home textiles, and writing instruments.

