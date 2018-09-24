Deere & Company (DE) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 99,099 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Deere & Company by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 23,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $668,000. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Deere & Company by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 88,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Deere & Company by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 42,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $152.81 on Monday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $122.39 and a one year high of $175.26. The stock has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.16). Deere & Company had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 28.51%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.32%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DE shares. ValuEngine downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $231.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 target price on Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Deere & Company from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.75.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company's Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, and nutrient management and soil preparation machinery.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.