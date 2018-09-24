Davita Inc (DVA) Position Boosted by BB&T Securities LLC

BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 84.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Davita were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Davita by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Davita by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Davita by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 165,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Davita by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Elk Creek Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Davita by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on DVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Davita from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Davita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Davita in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.13.

Shares of DVA opened at $69.92 on Monday. Davita Inc has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $80.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. Davita had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Davita Inc will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

