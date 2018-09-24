Cypress Semiconductor’s (CY) Sell Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday. They presently have a $13.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 18.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CY. ValuEngine cut shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:CY opened at $15.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cypress Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $18.87. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.98.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $624.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Cypress Semiconductor will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cypress Semiconductor news, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $33,885.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 11,017 shares of company stock worth $177,676 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 1.7% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 21,459,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $334,335,000 after purchasing an additional 364,600 shares during the period. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 27.7% during the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 3,000,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,310,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 6.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,840,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,258,000 after purchasing an additional 165,345 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 8.0% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,459,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,315,000 after purchasing an additional 183,130 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 18.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,402,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,439,000 after purchasing an additional 377,554 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; ARM Cortex-M4, -M3, and -M0+ MCUs; R4 CPUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth low energy, and ZigBee solutions; WICED development platform; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

