Cyanconnode (CYAN) Trading 16.5% Higher

Cyanconnode Holdings PLC (LON:CYAN) shares traded up 16.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 14.20 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14.10 ($0.18). 129,399 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 90,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.10 ($0.16).

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Cyanconnode in a research note on Monday.

Cyanconnode Company Profile (LON:CYAN)

CyanConnode Holdings plc engages in the design, development, and sale of narrowband RF mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers wireless communication technology for smart metering, lighting, and IoT. It provides Narrowband RF mesh technology that supports multi-application networks, enabling communication with any device, including gas, water, and electricity meters, as well as street lighting and traffic lights; Optimal narrowband mesh network for applications, such as smart metering in cities; Omnimesh, a standard-based IoT platform; and Omni IoT platform provides connectivity solutions.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyanconnode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyanconnode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.