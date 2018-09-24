CVS Health Corp (CVS) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 21,300 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 22,523 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,530 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 123,260 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 27,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock opened at $79.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $60.14 and a 1 year high of $83.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $46.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.34 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 1.61%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kevin Hourican sold 8,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $642,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eva C. Boratto sold 13,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $1,027,076.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,256,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, July 9th. Leerink Swann set a $80.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CVS Health to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CVS Health from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.85.

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

