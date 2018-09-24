Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 2,425 Shares of Encompass Health Corp (EHC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EHC. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth about $622,184,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth about $221,881,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth about $116,238,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth about $88,764,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,632,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EHC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Encompass Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.10.

EHC opened at $57.67 on Monday. Encompass Health Corp has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $59.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Corp will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. This is a boost from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

In related news, insider Andrew L. Price sold 9,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $756,938.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl B. Levy sold 28,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $2,258,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.