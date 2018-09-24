Cryptonite (XCN) Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

Cryptonite (CURRENCY:XCN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. Cryptonite has a market cap of $422,225.00 and $761.00 worth of Cryptonite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptonite coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FreiExchange and BX Thailand. During the last week, Cryptonite has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cryptonite Coin Profile

Cryptonite (XCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the M7 POW hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. Cryptonite’s total supply is 438,904,704 coins. The official website for Cryptonite is cryptonite.info . Cryptonite’s official Twitter account is @CryptoniteCoin

Buying and Selling Cryptonite

Cryptonite can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand and FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptonite using one of the exchanges listed above.

