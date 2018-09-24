Critical Analysis: Carbonite (CARB) vs. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (LTRPA)

Carbonite (NASDAQ: LTRPA) and Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Carbonite has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Carbonite and Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbonite 0 1 8 0 2.89 Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A 1 0 0 0 1.00

Carbonite presently has a consensus price target of $38.11, indicating a potential upside of 3.14%. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 209.28%. Given Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A is more favorable than Carbonite.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Carbonite and Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbonite $239.46 million 5.19 -$4.00 million $0.50 73.90 Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A $1.57 billion 0.70 -$397.00 million N/A N/A

Carbonite has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A.

Profitability

This table compares Carbonite and Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbonite 0.39% 46.67% 6.40% Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A -28.77% 32.78% 22.85%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.4% of Carbonite shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of Carbonite shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Carbonite beats Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Carbonite Company Profile

Carbonite, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe that offers annual and multi-year cloud backup plans for individuals or businesses; and Carbonite Endpoint Protection that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones. The company's solutions also comprise Carbonite Hybrid Backup, which protects a customer's data footprint on-premise and in the cloud and enables recovery while version history stored in the cloud safeguards against disaster; Carbonite Cloud Backup that automatically backs up data to the cloud and keeps physical and virtual systems protected with point-in-time restore; and Carbonite Onsite Backup, a flexible data protection solution, which backs up and replicates data securely across a customer's own private network. In addition, it offers Carbonite Availability that keeps critical business systems available on Windows and Linux servers; Carbonite Recover, a disaster recovery-as-a-service solution that securely replicates critical systems from a customer's primary environment to the cloud; Carbonite Migrate, which migrates physical, virtual, and cloud workloads to and from any environment with minimal risk and near-zero downtime; and Carbonite Email Archiving that provides MailStore offerings designed to meet the specific email archiving needs of customers in terms of performance, stability, functionality, and simplicity. The company provides its solutions through distributors, value-added resellers, managed service providers, and global systems integrators. Carbonite, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform user-generated reviews and opinions about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants worldwide; and enables people plan and book a trip. The company manages and operates 20 other travel media brands, providing travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry; offers click-based advertising and display-based advertising services; and provides subscription-based advertising products to hotels, B&Bs, and other specialty lodging properties. It also operates Viator, a Website that offers research, book, and experience activities and attractions in travel destinations; and TheFork, an online restaurant booking platform operating various sites. In addition, the company supplier costumes, accessories, seasonal décor, and party supplies Celebrate Express Websites; and provides vacation rental services through various Websites. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

