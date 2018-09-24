Credit Suisse Group Increases C&J Energy Services (CJ) Price Target to $27.00

C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.27% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on C&J Energy Services in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on C&J Energy Services from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $34.00 price target on shares of C&J Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of C&J Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of C&J Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.92.

Shares of CJ stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,042. C&J Energy Services has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $36.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -161.07 and a beta of 0.69.

C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). C&J Energy Services had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $610.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that C&J Energy Services will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of C&J Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of C&J Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C&J Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C&J Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C&J Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. 99.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C&J Energy Services Company Profile

C&J Energy Services, Inc provides well construction, well completion, well support, and other complementary oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies throughout the continental United States. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments. The Completion Services segment provides hydraulic fracturing; cased-hole solutions comprising cased-hole wireline, pumpdown, wireline logging, perforating, pressure pumping, well site make-up and pressure testing, and other complementary services; and well construction and intervention services, which include cementing, coiled tubing, and directional drilling services.

