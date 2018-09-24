CRA International (CRAI) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CRAI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th.

Shares of CRAI stock opened at $52.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $422.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.76. CRA International has a 52 week low of $38.96 and a 52 week high of $58.75.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.12 million. CRA International had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that CRA International will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CRA International by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 280,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,688,000 after acquiring an additional 78,898 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CRA International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 136,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CRA International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,750,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRA International by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 20,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of CRA International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through critical business strategy and performance-related issues.

