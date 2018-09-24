Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ) Holdings Trimmed by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,430,150 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 15,919.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 21,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signition LP boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 77.6% in the first quarter. Signition LP now owns 22,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 9,696 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CUZ shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $10.50 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.92.

In other Cousins Properties news, insider John S. Mccoll sold 14,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $132,723.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CUZ opened at $9.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.93. Cousins Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $113.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.28 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 17.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.62%.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

