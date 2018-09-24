Cosan Ltd (CZZ) Position Lowered by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,354 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Cosan were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Cosan during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cosan during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cosan during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cosan by 71.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cosan during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Cosan alerts:

CZZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut Cosan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of CZZ stock opened at $7.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 2.25. Cosan Ltd has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. Cosan had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 4.79%. equities analysts anticipate that Cosan Ltd will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.