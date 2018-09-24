CoreSite Realty Corp (COR) Holdings Reduced by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 93.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,656 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 107.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 target price on shares of CoreSite Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.27.

In other news, major shareholder Realty Iii Gp L.L.C. Carlyle sold 2,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $251,797,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark R. Jones sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.31, for a total value of $67,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,838,001.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,265,188 shares of company stock worth $253,540,426 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock opened at $115.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.27. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $89.76 and a 52 week high of $119.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $136.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.99 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.15%.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

