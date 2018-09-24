CoreSite Realty (COR) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Cowen

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty to $123.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price target on shares of CoreSite Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.27.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $115.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. CoreSite Realty has a 52 week low of $89.76 and a 52 week high of $119.59.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $136.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.99 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 15.23%. CoreSite Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Realty Iii Gp L.L.C. Carlyle sold 2,250,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $251,797,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 3,588 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total transaction of $409,570.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,788,611.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,265,188 shares of company stock valued at $253,540,426. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,577,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,420,000 after buying an additional 231,701 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,715,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,104,000 after buying an additional 47,623 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 938,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,104,000 after buying an additional 39,674 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 524,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,125,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 7.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 523,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,529,000 after buying an additional 34,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

