Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP) Lifted to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CRBP. BidaskClub cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $36.00 target price on Corbus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $6.95 on Friday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $9.95.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. equities analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 572,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 40,356 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $772,000. Nexthera Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $678,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $842,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,963,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,015,000 after purchasing an additional 315,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases.

