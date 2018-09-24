Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Stake Raised by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 62.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 199,533 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.22% of Copart worth $28,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Copart by 88.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in Copart by 211.7% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Copart by 1,457.5% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 119.4% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Copart by 224.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart stock opened at $52.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.94. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $67.08.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $449.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.64 million. Copart had a return on equity of 29.92% and a net margin of 23.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CPRT. Zacks Investment Research raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

In other Copart news, insider William E. Franklin sold 90,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $5,304,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,462 shares in the company, valued at $6,333,810.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners.

Read More: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.