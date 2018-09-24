Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $747.42 Million

Equities analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) will announce sales of $747.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $770.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $714.92 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber posted sales of $733.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will report full year sales of $2.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.96 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cooper Tire & Rubber.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $698.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.75 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 1.53%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share.

CTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 25.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,045,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,369 shares during the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 5.7% during the second quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 4,424,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,377,000 after acquiring an additional 239,226 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 7.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,252,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,601,000 after acquiring an additional 302,265 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 76.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,081,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 31.5% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,391,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,898,000 after acquiring an additional 573,398 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CTB stock opened at $30.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $22.58 and a 12-month high of $40.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.55%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread material; and distributes tires for racing, medium trucks, and motorcycles.

