Contrasting Tahoe Resources (TAHO) & McEwen Mining (MUX)

Tahoe Resources (NYSE: MUX) and McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Tahoe Resources and McEwen Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tahoe Resources 0 2 2 0 2.50 McEwen Mining 0 0 3 0 3.00

Tahoe Resources presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 162.24%. McEwen Mining has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 113.90%. Given Tahoe Resources’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Tahoe Resources is more favorable than McEwen Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Tahoe Resources and McEwen Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tahoe Resources -9.04% -1.80% -1.53% McEwen Mining -14.56% -2.68% -2.36%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.6% of Tahoe Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of McEwen Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of McEwen Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

McEwen Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Tahoe Resources does not pay a dividend. McEwen Mining pays out -33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tahoe Resources and McEwen Mining’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tahoe Resources $733.60 million 1.22 $81.79 million $0.27 10.59 McEwen Mining $67.72 million 9.31 -$10.63 million ($0.03) -62.33

Tahoe Resources has higher revenue and earnings than McEwen Mining. McEwen Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tahoe Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Tahoe Resources has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, McEwen Mining has a beta of -1.25, meaning that its stock price is 225% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tahoe Resources beats McEwen Mining on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tahoe Resources

Tahoe Resources Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for silver, gold, lead, zinc, and copper deposits, as well as precious metals assets. The company holds interest in the La Arena gold mine located in the Huamachuco district of northern Peru; Shahuindo mine located in the province of Cajabamba in northern Peru; and La Arena II, a copper-gold porphyry deposit located in Peru. It also holds interest in the Timmins mines, including the Bell Creek and Timmins West mines, the Fenn-Gib project, the Juby project, the Vogel project, and the Gold River project located in Timmins, Ontario. The company was formerly known as CKM Resources Inc. and changed its name to Tahoe Resources Inc. in January 2010. Tahoe Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo 1 mine and El Gallo 2 project in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and the Black Fox Complex, Buffalo Ankerite, Fuller, Davidson Tisdale, and Black Fox North properties in Canada. It also owns a 61.01% interest in the Paymaster property in Canada; and a 49% interest in the San José mine in the province of Santa Cruz, Argentina. In addition, the company owns 100% interests in the Gold Bar and Tonkin properties in Nevada, the United States; and the Los Azules copper project in San Juan, Argentina. Further, it owns interests in other exploration properties located in the United States; and in the province of San Juan, Argentina, as well as in Mexico. The company was formerly known as US Gold Corporation and changed its name to McEwen Mining Inc. in January 2012. McEwen Mining Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

