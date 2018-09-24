Contrasting Iclick Interactive Asia Group (ICLK) & Qumu (QUMU)

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ: QUMU) and Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Iclick Interactive Asia Group alerts:

This table compares Iclick Interactive Asia Group and Qumu’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iclick Interactive Asia Group $125.26 million 1.77 -$24.61 million ($0.77) -5.60 Qumu $28.17 million 1.00 -$11.72 million ($1.07) -2.76

Qumu has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Iclick Interactive Asia Group. Iclick Interactive Asia Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qumu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of Iclick Interactive Asia Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.2% of Qumu shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Qumu shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Iclick Interactive Asia Group and Qumu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iclick Interactive Asia Group N/A N/A N/A Qumu -42.60% -123.32% -30.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Iclick Interactive Asia Group and Qumu, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iclick Interactive Asia Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Qumu 0 1 0 0 2.00

Iclick Interactive Asia Group presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 132.02%. Given Iclick Interactive Asia Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Iclick Interactive Asia Group is more favorable than Qumu.

Summary

Iclick Interactive Asia Group beats Qumu on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iclick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing. It sells its solutions by entering into marketing campaign contracts with marketers or marketing agencies. The company was formerly known as Optimix Media Asia Limited and changed its name to iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited in March 2017. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

About Qumu

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers Qumu Qx Enterprise Video Platform, an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform. The company also provides maintenance and support, professional, and other services. The company markets its products to customers in the banking, finance and insurance, manufacturing, services and consulting, telecom and technology, and biotech and health care markets through direct sales and channel partners in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Rimage Corporation and changed its name to Qumu Corporation in September 2013. Qumu Corporation was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Iclick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iclick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.