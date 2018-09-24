Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (CCM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (NYSE:CCM) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.70 (Sell) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $3.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.02 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Concord Medical Services an industry rank of 233 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concord Medical Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th.

Shares of CCM stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.06. 528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,758. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Concord Medical Services has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $4.20.

Concord Medical Services Company Profile

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. The company's services comprise linear accelerators external beam radiotherapy, gamma knife radiosurgery, head gamma knife systems, body gamma knife systems, CyberKnife robotic radiosurgery system, proton beam therapy systems, and diagnostic imaging services.

