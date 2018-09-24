Comtech Telecomm. (CMTL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Comtech Telecomm. stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.37. 23,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Comtech Telecomm. has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $36.80. The company has a market capitalization of $787.75 million, a P/E ratio of 98.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.49.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMTL shares. BidaskClub upgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comtech Telecomm. from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.83.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment provides ground-based equipment, such as single channel per carrier modems and solid state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data, as well as offers traveling wave tube amplifiers comprising high power narrow-band amplifiers that are used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations; and safety and security technology solutions that enable 911 c.

