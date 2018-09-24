Compass Capital Management Inc. Buys 27,092 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Compass Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 320,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,092 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 3.6% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $25,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 296.5% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 9th. UBS Group cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.59.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 10,342 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $860,454.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,982.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 11,097 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total value of $926,932.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,850,398.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,186 shares of company stock valued at $12,080,849. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG opened at $85.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $93.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.